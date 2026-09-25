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Russia attacked an energy workers' vehicle in Odesa region; one person was killed and another injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

In Odesa, a Russian drone attacked a DTEK energy workers' vehicle: one man was killed and another injured. The strikes damaged infrastructure in Odesa region.

Russia attacked an energy workers' vehicle in Odesa region; one person was killed and another injured
Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

Russian forces deliberately attacked a DTEK energy workers’ vehicle with a drone in Odesa. One man was killed and another was injured. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

The enemy brazenly attacked a vehicle belonging to DTEK Odesa Electric Networks. One energy worker was killed and another was injured. After an air-raid alert was announced, the energy workers’ vehicle drove away from the substation; however, the enemy drone deliberately changed course and attacked the vehicle itself 

– Kiper said.
Aftermath of the Russian attack on the energy workers’ vehicle

According to him, throughout the day Russian forces also carried out massive attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure in the Odesa region. The strikes damaged an infrastructure facility and a production and warehouse building belonging to an enterprise. 

Three people were injured. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. The relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another Russian war crime. I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased 

– the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration added.
The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the enemy attack in the Odesa region

We remind you

Russia again launched a massive attack on Odesa and the Odesa region during the night of September 25. There was one fatality and one person was injured. Amid Russia’s attack on southern Ukraine, neighboring Romania again scrambled fighter jets. 

Alla Kiosak

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