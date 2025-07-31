Russia and Ukraine must agree: Trump set terms for ending the war

The US President does not give up hope of reaching an agreement and stopping Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine. Recently, information emerged that the US expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. In particular, the United States announced this to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Details

According to current information, the White House expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. This is currently only a statement about the corresponding "desire" of US President Trump, which was confirmed by a leading diplomat from the United States.

Both Russia and Ukraine must agree to a ceasefire and a lasting peace. It's time to make a deal. President Trump has made it clear that this must be done by August 8. The United States is ready to take additional measures to ensure peace - announced senior US diplomat John Kelly before the 15 members of the UN Council.

Recall

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his ultimatum regarding the cessation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Upon returning from Scotland, Trump told the press aboard Air Force One:

In ten days. Then we'll impose tariffs on him, something like that. And I don't know if that will affect Russia in any way. Because, obviously, he (Russian President Putin, – ed.) probably wants to continue the war - Trump said.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.