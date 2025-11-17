Russia adds ex-PM Kasyanov and economist Guriev to 'extremists and terrorists' list for their criticism of the Kremlin – Reuters

Russian authorities continue to pressure prominent Kremlin critics abroad. Former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergei Guriev have been added to the list of "extremists and terrorists." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Rosfinmonitoring added Mikhail Kasyanov and Sergei Guriev to its register of "extremists and terrorists," which has grown significantly during the full-scale war and now numbers over 19,000 people. Inclusion on the list allows Russian authorities to block bank accounts and legally label critics as a "threat to the state."

Kasyanov, who served as prime minister in the early years of Vladimir Putin's rule and was dismissed in 2004, went into opposition after his resignation. In 2022, he left Russia and openly condemned the invasion of Ukraine. Last year, the Kremlin already recognized him as a "foreign agent."

Sergei Guriev is a former chief economist at the EBRD and the current dean of the London Business School. He recently called on Western countries to strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin and promote a "brain drain" from Russia.

