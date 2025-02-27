Rubio-Callas meeting canceled 'abruptly' due to rising transatlantic tensions

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45153 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88362 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114909 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106967 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149928 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120264 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines
February 27, 11:16 AM • 26030 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26030 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
February 27, 11:28 AM • 34988 views

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34988 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119719 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119719 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine
February 27, 11:59 AM • 48254 views

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48254 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119719 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149928 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193186 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193537 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123722 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 125874 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125874 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155572 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155572 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136005 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143458 views
Rubio-Callas meeting canceled 'abruptly' due to rising transatlantic tensions

Rubio-Callas meeting canceled 'abruptly' due to rising transatlantic tensions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106433 views

The planned meeting between EU High Representative Kallas and US Secretary of State Rubio was canceled due to “scheduling issues.” The cancellation comes amid rising tensions between the US and EU over migration and freedom of speech.

On Wednesday, a meeting was scheduled between EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. However, it was suddenly canceled due to “scheduling issues” amid rising political tensions between the US and the EU. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

It is noted that individuals from both sides explained the impossibility of the meeting due to scheduling issues. Callas and Rubio last met at the Munich Security Conference in Germany last month.

However, European officials said that this situation came as a surprise to them, especially given that Callas had announced upcoming talks with Rubio only two days earlier.

In particular, on Monday, she said she would hold talks “on issues of interest to both of us,” and for the EU, this is primarily Russia's war against Ukraine and transatlantic relations.

Obviously, the statements coming out of the United States are of concern to all of us,

- Kallas said in a statement.

She expressed hope that relations between the EU and the US would continue to function.

So far, we have no indication that this will not happen. Of course, this will change, that is absolutely clear. But we should not throw out the window what has worked well so far,

- Kallas emphasized.

At the same time, a senior U.S. official said that the planned meeting, which was never listed on Rubio's public schedule, was canceled due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict.

The cancellation came less than a week after the State Department's policy planning division sent out an internal memo instructing officials working with Europe to highlight two specific issues in their interactions with European counterparts. The memo, dated February 21 and seen by the Associated Press, also mentioned preliminary plans for Rubio's upcoming meeting with Kallas,

-emphasizes the publication.

The memorandum outlined two issues of concern: “Freedom of speech and free opposition” and ‘Migration’.

In the first case, the memorandum states that Rubio and other American diplomats should emphasize the importance that the Trump administration attaches to freedom of speech in their discussions with European officials.

As the newspaper notes, with regard to migration, the memorandum says that American officials, including Rubio, should call Europe's “de facto open borders policy” a “disaster” that must stop.

US has not yet finalized agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals - Rubio26.02.25, 18:14 • 24427 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising