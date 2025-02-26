US has not yet finalized agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals - Rubio

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

US has not yet finalized agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals - Rubio

US has not yet finalized agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals - Rubio

Kyiv  •  UNN

Secretary Rubio announces that the US has almost finalized an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. The agreement provides for the creation of a joint investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The US government has not yet finalized an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

Well, I can't confirm that. Obviously, our finance minister Bessent is working on it, he's done a great job of putting everything together. So my last indication was that we were very close to the finish line

- Rubio said. 

He added that this is a good and important agreement that will help end this war.

Recall

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been “actually worked out,” but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals.

Next , work will begin on the implementation of certain security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The US-Ukraine agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, with Ukraine's contribution of 50%.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

