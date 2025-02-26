US has not yet finalized agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals - Rubio

The US government has not yet finalized an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals. This was stated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

Well, I can't confirm that. Obviously, our finance minister Bessent is working on it, he's done a great job of putting everything together. So my last indication was that we were very close to the finish line - Rubio said.

He added that this is a good and important agreement that will help end this war.

Recall

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been “actually worked out,” but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals.

Next , work will begin on the implementation of certain security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The US-Ukraine agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, with Ukraine's contribution of 50%.