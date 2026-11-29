Round-the-clock power outages of up to 3.5 queues — Ukrenergo announced what to expect on November 30
Kyiv • UNN
On November 30, round-the-clock power outages affecting 1–3.5 queues will be in effect in some regions. The reason is the aftermath of Russian attacks.
On Monday, November 30, electricity outage schedules ranging from 1 to 3.5 queues will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.
Details
Hourly electricity outages will apply to all categories of consumers. At the same time, power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises.
The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power system remain the reason for introducing the restrictions. Energy workers continue restoration efforts to restore power supplies to consumers as quickly as possible.
Ukrenergo urged citizens to check the current electricity outage schedules on the official pages of regional distribution system operators.
Russian attacks caused power outages in Kyiv and Odesa28.11.26, 14:46 • 18732 views