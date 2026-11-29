On Monday, November 30, electricity outage schedules ranging from 1 to 3.5 queues will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Details

Hourly electricity outages will apply to all categories of consumers. At the same time, power limitation schedules will be in effect for industrial enterprises.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power system remain the reason for introducing the restrictions. Energy workers continue restoration efforts to restore power supplies to consumers as quickly as possible.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to check the current electricity outage schedules on the official pages of regional distribution system operators.

Russian attacks caused power outages in Kyiv and Odesa