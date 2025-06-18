Road accident with Ukrainians in France: the first group of teenagers returned to Ukraine, 9 people are still in hospitals

The first group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers and accompanying persons who were injured in a road accident in France has arrived in Ukraine. 9 Ukrainians remain in French hospitals. This is reported by the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Yesterday, the first group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers and accompanying persons who were injured in the horrific road accident on June 13 in France arrived in Ukraine," the statement said.

It is reported that from the moment of the accident until their return to Ukraine, Ukrainian consuls in France, as well as Austria and the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Uzhhorod, coordinated assistance: they were in contact with hospitals, organized logistics, and provided support and assistance at every stage.

"Children and adults returned home by train: Paris - Vienna - Chop - Chernivtsi. This became possible thanks to the coordinated cooperation of many services and people," the statement said.

"9 Ukrainians remain in French hospitals. Consuls continue to be in contact with them and doctors," informs the Department of Consular Service.

Addition

On Friday, June 13, a tragic road accident occurred in France involving a Ukrainian bus. It was carrying 46 students and 5 teachers from the Kitsman Vocational College of Podilsk State University. The Bukovinians were returning home after an academic exchange with the La Touche agricultural lyceum in Brittany.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the tragic road accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine.

https://unn.ua/news/u-trahichnii-dtp-u-frantsii-zahynulo-troie-ukraintsiv-zelenskyi

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has charged one of the drivers of the bus carrying Ukrainian children who were involved in an accident on June 13, in which four people died.

https://unn.ua/news/smertelna-dtp-z-ukraintsiamy-u-frantsii-vodiiu-vysunuly-obvynuvachennia