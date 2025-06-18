$41.530.01
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM • 492 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 7234 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28865 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69624 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202116 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213885 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197138 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227496 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192072 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Road accident with Ukrainians in France: the first group of teenagers returned to Ukraine, 9 people are still in hospitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The first group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers who were injured in a road accident in France returned to Ukraine. 9 Ukrainians remain in French hospitals, they are provided with consular support.

Road accident with Ukrainians in France: the first group of teenagers returned to Ukraine, 9 people are still in hospitals

The first group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers and accompanying persons who were injured in a road accident in France has arrived in Ukraine. 9 Ukrainians remain in French hospitals. This is reported by the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Yesterday, the first group of 40 Ukrainian teenagers and accompanying persons who were injured in the horrific road accident on June 13 in France arrived in Ukraine," the statement said.

It is reported that from the moment of the accident until their return to Ukraine, Ukrainian consuls in France, as well as Austria and the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Uzhhorod, coordinated assistance: they were in contact with hospitals, organized logistics, and provided support and assistance at every stage.

"Children and adults returned home by train: Paris - Vienna - Chop - Chernivtsi. This became possible thanks to the coordinated cooperation of many services and people," the statement said.

"9 Ukrainians remain in French hospitals. Consuls continue to be in contact with them and doctors," informs the Department of Consular Service.

Addition

On Friday, June 13, a tragic road accident occurred in France involving a Ukrainian bus. It was carrying 46 students and 5 teachers from the Kitsman Vocational College of Podilsk State University. The Bukovinians were returning home after an academic exchange with the La Touche agricultural lyceum in Brittany.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the tragic road accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine.

https://unn.ua/news/u-trahichnii-dtp-u-frantsii-zahynulo-troie-ukraintsiv-zelenskyi

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has charged one of the drivers of the bus carrying Ukrainian children who were involved in an accident on June 13, in which four people died.

https://unn.ua/news/smertelna-dtp-z-ukraintsiamy-u-frantsii-vodiiu-vysunuly-obvynuvachennia

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Vienna
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
