Road accident on the highway near Kyiv restricts traffic to the capital: details

A road accident with casualties occurred in the Kyiv region, partially blocking traffic to Kyiv, the patrol police of the Kyiv region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"At the 35 km mark of the M-01 Kyiv - Chernihiv highway, near the settlement of Kalynivka, a road accident with casualties occurred. Traffic towards the city of Kyiv is partially blocked," the patrol police reported.

The photos published by the patrol police show a wrecked truck.

All necessary services are working at the scene, as indicated. Patrol officers at the scene are ensuring road safety.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their route.

