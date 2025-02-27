Reuters and other media outlets banned from Trump's ministerial meeting

Reuters reported that its reporter, as well as representatives of HuffPost and the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, were denied access to a meeting of the US Cabinet chaired by Donald Trump, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Reuters is the second agency of the "Big Three" media giants to fall out of favor with the White House: earlier, the Trump administration stopped issuing accreditation to Associated Press employees. Bloomberg's correspondents are not yet being hindered in their professional activities, but they joined the joint statement released on Wednesday.

The journalists demand that the White House "stop preventing a free and independent press from reporting to the public on the activities of the government, which is a prerequisite for democracy."

Recall

The Trump administration plans to independently select media outlets for the presidential press pool instead of the Correspondents' Association. The Associated Press has already been denied access to the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press accuses three representatives of the Trump administration of violating freedom of speech by blocking access to presidential events. The conflict arose over the AP's refusal to change the name "Gulf of Mexico" to "American Gulf."

