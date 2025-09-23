Polar lights observed in Sumy region at night

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 16511 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 17220 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 21462 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 37271 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 40371 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 40222 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 61379 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68368 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63054 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30584 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 12514 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 13552 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 16072 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 16384 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 10202 views
Publications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 5790 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 10377 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 16550 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 57573 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 61416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 57525 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 27547 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 43578 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 94942 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 116754 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Polar lights observed in Sumy region at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The aurora borealis was observed in the Sumy region at night, recorded by eyewitnesses in the Romny district. This rare phenomenon is caused by increased solar activity and magnetic storms.

Polar lights observed in Sumy region at night

The aurora borealis was observed over Sumy region at night. The Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology reported the unusual phenomenon on Facebook, noting that it was recorded by eyewitnesses in Romny district, UNN writes.

Details

Residents of Romny district of Sumy region witnessed a rare natural phenomenon - the aurora borealis. Bright lights in the night sky were captured by both local residents and surveillance cameras.

Rare phenomenon: Ukrainian polar explorers again record the aurora borealis near Vernadsky17.09.24, 12:46 • 106910 views

The Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology confirmed the phenomenon and published photos on social media showing reflections shimmering above the horizon.

The aurora borealis in our latitudes is a rarity, usually it can be observed in northern regions, but increased solar activity and magnetic storms contributed to the bright glow reaching Sumy region. Meteorologists note that similar phenomena sometimes repeat for several days if solar activity remains high.

Recall

In spring, the aurora borealis was already recorded in Sumy region. The sky shimmered with lilac hues, and a green strip stretched above the horizon. The bright natural phenomenon could be observed by residents of Konotop and Putyvl.

Last autumn, the aurora borealis was visible in a number of European countries. The natural phenomenon illuminated the sky with colorful hues over Great Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Belgium
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Facebook