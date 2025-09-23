Polar lights observed in Sumy region at night

The aurora borealis was observed over Sumy region at night. The Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology reported the unusual phenomenon on Facebook, noting that it was recorded by eyewitnesses in Romny district, UNN writes.

Details

Residents of Romny district of Sumy region witnessed a rare natural phenomenon - the aurora borealis. Bright lights in the night sky were captured by both local residents and surveillance cameras.

Rare phenomenon: Ukrainian polar explorers again record the aurora borealis near Vernadsky

The Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology confirmed the phenomenon and published photos on social media showing reflections shimmering above the horizon.

The aurora borealis in our latitudes is a rarity, usually it can be observed in northern regions, but increased solar activity and magnetic storms contributed to the bright glow reaching Sumy region. Meteorologists note that similar phenomena sometimes repeat for several days if solar activity remains high.

Recall

In spring, the aurora borealis was already recorded in Sumy region. The sky shimmered with lilac hues, and a green strip stretched above the horizon. The bright natural phenomenon could be observed by residents of Konotop and Putyvl.

Last autumn, the aurora borealis was visible in a number of European countries. The natural phenomenon illuminated the sky with colorful hues over Great Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.