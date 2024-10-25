Residents of high-rise building evacuated after drone strike in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, damaging floors 17-19. Residents are being evacuated and emergency services are working at the scene.
Residents of an apartment building in Solomyansky district are being evacuated. This was reported by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
According to RMA, information about the victims is being clarified.
In addition, according to Popko, there is information about the fall of debris in the open area in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
"Preliminary, there were no casualties. Information is being clarified," the statement said.
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a house in the Solomyansky district, which was hit by an enemy UAV, is on fire.
"Apartments on the 17th, 18th and 19th floors were damaged. All emergency services are at the scene," he summarized.
A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv , air defense is working. Enemy UAVs moving westward were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.