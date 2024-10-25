The upper floors are burning: first footage after an enemy drone strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv appeared online
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone hit a residential building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, causing a fire on the upper floors. Emergency services are working at the scene, information is being clarified.
The upper floors of a high-rise building in the capital, which was hit by an enemy drone, are burning. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
In Solomyansky district, the upper floors of a high-rise building hit by an enemy drone are burning. Emergency services at the scene
At the same time, according to the head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, a fire broke out in a separate apartment as a result of the UAV attack.
"As a result of the Russian army's UAV attack on Kyiv, a fire broke out in a separate apartment building in the Solomyansky district of the city. The information is being clarified. Operational units are on their way to the scene," Popko said.
The first photos of a house hit by an enemy drone are already circulating online.
A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv , air defense is working. Enemy UAVs moving westward were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.