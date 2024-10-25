Mayor: Enemy UAV hits residential building in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy UAV hit a residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, and emergency services are on their way. Hostile drones were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
In Kyiv , an enemy UAV hit a residential building, emergency services are on their way to the scene. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.
There was an explosion in the Solomyansky district of the capital. Preliminary, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Emergency services are on their way to the scene. More details later
A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv , air defense is working. Enemy UAVs moving westward were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.