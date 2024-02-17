Rescuers pull out the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble in Kramatorsk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99638 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153302 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253061 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174722 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227322 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23287 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36810 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23689 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30374 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27307 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227322 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225578 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99638 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69995 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76463 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113447 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114319 views
Rescuers pull out the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble in Kramatorsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29822 views

Rescuers in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, have pulled the body of a woman from the rubble after russian missile strikes destroyed two houses and damaged 23 others.

In the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, rescuers have removed the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

After enemy missile attacks on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, rescuers pulled the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble.

According to recent reports, two more people may be trapped under the rubble.

Recall

russian federation launched three rocket attacks on Kramatorsk around 20:00, destroying 2 houses and damaging at least 23 others.

Rescue operation continues in Kramatorsk: 3 people may be under the rubble of buildings17.02.24, 23:30 • 34344 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

