Rescuers pull out the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble in Kramatorsk

In the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, rescuers have removed the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

After enemy missile attacks on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, rescuers pulled the body of a woman born in 1977 from the rubble.

According to recent reports, two more people may be trapped under the rubble.

russian federation launched three rocket attacks on Kramatorsk around 20:00, destroying 2 houses and damaging at least 23 others.

