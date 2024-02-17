Rescue operation continues in Kramatorsk: 3 people may be under the rubble of buildings

A rescue operation is currently underway as a result of a rocket attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

A rescue operation is underway in connection with a rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

According to preliminary data, rescuers are working to clear the rubble of the buildings at the site of the impact, as there is information that three people may be in the damaged buildings.

Representatives of the city administration are interacting with local residents, conducting surveys to quickly identify their immediate needs. The main task is to provide assistance and the necessary building materials to rebuild damaged houses.

Law enforcement agencies, representatives of the regional and district administrations are also working at the scene.

Recall

russian missile strikes destroyed two buildings and damaged at least 23 others.

Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under enemy fire: there is destruction, people are still under the rubble