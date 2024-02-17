Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under enemy fire: there is destruction, people are still under the rubble

The Russian army has opened fire on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. According to Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of the OP, there is destruction, people are under the rubble, UNN reports.

"In Kramatorsk, Russians hit the industrial zone and the private sector with rockets. A family of 4 people, including two teenagers, is probably under the rubble of one of the houses. Two houses were destroyed and 23 others damaged.

In Sloviansk, a shell hit a school - one person may be under the rubble," said Kuleba.

According to him, the authorities, police and rescuers are working at the sites of the strikes.

Already 1852 civilians have died in Donetsk region due to russian shelling