russians have already killed 1852 civilians in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

As of February 13, russians have killed 1852 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4554 others. He reminded that on February 12 alone, three civilians were killed in Selydove and one was wounded in New York.

russia is killing civilians! On February 12, Russians wounded 4 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Selidovo and 1 in New York - he wrote.

It should be noted that the total number of russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

