Already 1852 civilians have died in Donetsk region due to russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
As of February 13, 1852 civilians were killed and 4554 others were wounded in the region as a result of russian attacks. On February 12 alone, 3 civilians were killed in Selidove.
Details
As of February 13, russians have killed 1852 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 4554 others. He reminded that on February 12 alone, three civilians were killed in Selydove and one was wounded in New York.
It should be noted that the total number of russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
