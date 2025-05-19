Republicans in Congress are moving forward with Trump's "big, beautiful bill" - NYT

In the Republican-controlled House of Representatives of the US Congress, consideration of the large budget "big, beautiful bill" proposed by US President Donald Trump, which provides for a permanent reduction in taxes and expenditures, has resumed. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

The House Budget Committee late Sunday resumed consideration of President Trump's stalled bill to cut taxes and spending after a handful of fiscally conservative Republicans softened their position and allowed it to move forward, while continuing to insist on more substantial cuts to health care and environmental programs. - writes the publication.

Details

According to media reports, the vote was a temporary compromise after some conservative Republicans previously opposed the bill along with Democrats. They believed that the document does not fight the growing national debt hard enough, so they blocked its promotion in the committee as a sign of protest.

However, as reported, after intensive negotiations with Republican leaders in the House of Representatives and White House officials, they changed their votes to "present", allowing the measures to move forward without providing their support. This allowed the bill to overcome an important procedural obstacle, but indicated that there are many more problems with the package ahead.

"Discussions are continuing to this day," said committee chairman, Representative Jody C. Arrington of Texas. "They will continue throughout the week and, I suspect, until we introduce this big, beautiful bill to the House of Representatives."

The Budget Committee approved the document by a minimal majority of 17 votes to 16.

Democrats on the Budget Committee expressed outrage that they were asked to vote on legislation that is still under development.

The bill would make President Trump's 2017 tax breaks permanent and eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay, fulfilling a campaign promise by the US president. It would also increase spending on the military and immigration law enforcement. Cuts in spending on Medicaid, food stamps, education and clean energy subsidies will offset some of the cost of the bill, although they will not cover the entire $3.8 trillion cost over 10 years, the publication writes.

The bill would drastically cut most major tax breaks for clean energy, but would not eliminate all provisions from the law. This was a key requirement of the ultra-conservatives. However, at least three dozen Republicans in the House of Representatives, many of whom represent districts that have benefited from clean energy tax breaks, have called for maintaining at least some incentives, such as nuclear power or domestic manufacturing, to preserve jobs and strengthen US energy security.

