TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1104 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2462 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4138 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9568 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19992 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32403 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72636 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72031 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76982 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78388 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Republicans in Congress are moving forward with Trump's "big, beautiful bill" - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2122 views

The US House of Representatives is considering Trump's budget bill, which includes tax and spending cuts. The document makes Trump's tax breaks permanent and increases military spending.

Republicans in Congress are moving forward with Trump's "big, beautiful bill" - NYT

In the Republican-controlled House of Representatives of the US Congress, consideration of the large budget "big, beautiful bill" proposed by US President Donald Trump, which provides for a permanent reduction in taxes and expenditures, has resumed. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN

The House Budget Committee late Sunday resumed consideration of President Trump's stalled bill to cut taxes and spending after a handful of fiscally conservative Republicans softened their position and allowed it to move forward, while continuing to insist on more substantial cuts to health care and environmental programs.

- writes the publication.

Details 

According to media reports, the vote was a temporary compromise after some conservative Republicans previously opposed the bill along with Democrats. They believed that the document does not fight the growing national debt hard enough, so they blocked its promotion in the committee as a sign of protest.

However, as reported, after intensive negotiations with Republican leaders in the House of Representatives and White House officials, they changed their votes to "present", allowing the measures to move forward without providing their support. This allowed the bill to overcome an important procedural obstacle, but indicated that there are many more problems with the package ahead.

Trump announced his intention to cut US spending by $1 trillion09.04.25, 08:44 • 3582 views

"Discussions are continuing to this day," said committee chairman, Representative Jody C. Arrington of Texas. "They will continue throughout the week and, I suspect, until we introduce this big, beautiful bill to the House of Representatives."

The Budget Committee approved the document by a minimal majority of 17 votes to 16.

The US will spend over $1 trillion on nuclear weapons, cutting spending on other programs - media14.05.25, 16:09 • 2774 views

Democrats on the Budget Committee expressed outrage that they were asked to vote on legislation that is still under development. 

The bill would make President Trump's 2017 tax breaks permanent and eliminate taxes on tips and overtime pay, fulfilling a campaign promise by the US president. It would also increase spending on the military and immigration law enforcement. Cuts in spending on Medicaid, food stamps, education and clean energy subsidies will offset some of the cost of the bill, although they will not cover the entire $3.8 trillion cost over 10 years, the publication writes.

Republicans pushed through the Senate the beginning of debates on a multi-trillion dollar budget plan for Trump's agenda04.04.25, 14:00 • 6243 views

The bill would drastically cut most major tax breaks for clean energy, but would not eliminate all provisions from the law. This was a key requirement of the ultra-conservatives. However, at least three dozen Republicans in the House of Representatives, many of whom represent districts that have benefited from clean energy tax breaks, have called for maintaining at least some incentives, such as nuclear power or domestic manufacturing, to preserve jobs and strengthen US energy security.

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century17.05.25, 09:48 • 26420 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
United States House of Representatives
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
United States
