Real estate market: where buying a home will be cheapest

Buying one-room and three-room housing will be cheapest in cities such as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv. In addition, affordable two-room apartments can be purchased in Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Poltava, writes UNN with reference to OLX Real Estate data.

One-room apartments

Analysts analyzed prices in regional centers for one-, two-, and three-room apartments in the secondary market.

The top 5 cities with the cheapest one-room apartments today are cities located closer to the combat line. These are cities with the following median prices:

Kherson, UAH 600,000;

Zaporizhzhia, UAH 672,000;

Sumy, UAH 723,000;

Mykolaiv, UAH 748,000;

Kharkiv, UAH 872,000.

It is noted that they do not differ much from prices in May 2024. A noticeable change affected only Kharkiv; in May 2025, the median cost is 20% higher.

Next on the list of cities with affordable housing are Kropyvnytskyi (UAH 999,000) and Dnipro (UAH 1.1 million). For a median cost of UAH 1.2-1.3 million, a one-room apartment can be purchased in Chernihiv, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi. In this list of cities, the most noticeable growth since May last year occurred in Khmelnytskyi (+10%).

Two-room apartments

In frontline cities, the median prices for two-room apartments as of May 2025 were: UAH 933,000 in Kherson, UAH 952,000 in Zaporizhzhia, UAH 1 million in Sumy, UAH 1.1 million in Mykolaiv, and UAH 1.4 million in Kharkiv. As of May 2024, median prices did not change in Dnipro (UAH 1.5 million) and Kropyvnytskyi (UAH 1.6 million).

In addition, a two-room apartment can be purchased for up to UAH 2 million (median value) in:

Chernihiv, UAH 1.7 million;

Poltava, UAH 1.7 million;

Khmelnytskyi, UAH 1.8 million.

In terms of prices for two-room apartments, a noticeable increase, comparing May 2025 and May 2024, occurred only in Kharkiv — by 26%. In Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, and Poltava, the median value increased by 8-9%.

Three-room apartments

If we analyze the "most affordable" cities by price for three-room apartments, we have the following indicators:

Kherson, UAH 1.1 million;

Zaporizhzhia, UAH 1.3 million;

Sumy, UAH 1.4 million;

Mykolaiv, UAH 1.5 million;

Kharkiv, UAH 1.8 million.

Similar to the previous analysis, these are cities in Eastern and Southeastern Ukraine.

In Dnipro and Kropyvnytskyi, a three-room apartment will cost about UAH 2 million, slightly more expensive in Khmelnytskyi (UAH 2.1 million) and Poltava (UAH 2.2 million). Chernihiv is the "most expensive" on the list of cities with the cheapest three-room apartments, with a median value of UAH 2.3 million.

Naturally, in the East, the median price for three-room apartments increased in Kharkiv compared to May 2024, +18%. And in Chernihiv, the price in May 2025 is 22% higher than in May 2024.

Conclusions

Geographical location and security situation are the main factors that significantly affect housing costs. If we analyze the real estate market in Eastern and Southeastern Ukraine, we can conclude that apartment prices have changed insignificantly. The only city with noticeable growth is Kharkiv.

Next on the list of cities with more affordable housing were: Dnipro, Kropyvnytskyi, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Chernihiv.

Addition

During the first five months of 2025, Ukrainians paid UAH 4.9 billion in real estate tax, which is 17% more compared to the same period last year. The largest revenues were recorded in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.