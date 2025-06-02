$41.530.00
In Kherson – 2, in Kyiv – 10: how many years do Ukrainians need to save up for their own apartment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukrainians need 5-7 years to buy a one-room apartment, saving their entire salary. In front-line cities such as Kherson, this period is less than two years.

In Kherson – 2, in Kyiv – 10: how many years do Ukrainians need to save up for their own apartment

In order to buy a one-room apartment on the secondary market in Ukraine, citizens have to save their entire salary for 5-7 years, but in front-line cities this period is significantly shorter - less than 2 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to OLX statistics.

Details

In order to buy their own apartment, Ukrainians need to work for an average of 5-7 years, saving their entire salary.

At the same time, the most affordable apartments will be in the front-line cities: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Sumy. Due to hostilities and shelling, real estate prices there remain the lowest. In Kherson, it will take less than 2 years to save up for an apartment.

The least affordable housing is in Kyiv, where the path to owning an apartment stretches for almost 10 years. In Lviv and Vinnytsia, you will have to save longer than in other cities.

In cities such as Dnipro and Kharkiv, which had a developed real estate market before the full-scale invasion, you need to save your salary for less than 4 years to buy an apartment.

In Uzhhorod, which is the most expensive city in terms of rent, you need to accumulate funds for 6 years with a local salary.

The calculations provide a guideline on how financially accessible housing is in different regions, but real purchasing power depends on expenses, savings, and outside assistance (borrowing, mortgage), analysts say.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyReal Estate
