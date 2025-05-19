$41.500.03
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi: in which districts of Kyiv the rental cost has increased the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

In Kyiv, housing rent is growing even in remote areas, and the most in Shevchenkivskyi. Demand is falling almost everywhere, tenants are more likely to choose suburbs with lower prices.

Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi: in which districts of Kyiv the rental cost has increased the most

Rentals in Kyiv are increasing even in remote areas, but tenant activity, on the contrary, is falling. The largest increase in prices for one-room apartments over the past year was recorded not in the Pechersk district, as usual, but in the Shevchenkivskyi district. At the same time, the number of responses to rental ads decreased in almost the entire city. Tenants are increasingly paying attention to the suburbs with new housing and lower prices, UNN writes with reference to the analytical department of OLX.

Details

According to data for April, the largest increase in rental prices for one-room apartments in Kyiv occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The average rental cost there rose by 33% - to UAH 24,000. This is more than in the traditionally expensive Pechersk.

Other areas with noticeable growth:

  • Holosiivskyi: +37% to UAH 19,000;
    • Sviatoshynskyi: +30% to UAH 13,000;
      • Pecherskyi: +25% to UAH 37.3 thousand;
        • Podilskyi: +21% to UAH 17,000;
          • Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi: +15–18% to UAH 13,000;
            • Desnyanskyi: +12% to UAH 9,000.

              The company also reports an increase in prices in the suburbs of Kyiv:

              • Vyshneve: +33% to UAH 12,000;
                • Bucha, Vyshgorod: +25% to UAH 10,000;
                  • Irpin, Kryukovshchyna, Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: +20% to UAH 12,000.

                    However, demand for housing is not growing along with prices. On the contrary, in most areas, the number of responses to ads is decreasing, analysts note.

                    The largest drop in activity is observed in:

                    • Pecherskyi district: -42%;
                      • Dniprovskyi: -28%;
                        • Obolonskyi: -20%;
                          • Svyatoshynskyi and Solomyanskyi: -19%.

                            A certain increase in demand was recorded only in Podilskyi (+15%) and Darnytskyi (+3%) districts. In the suburbs, the exceptions were Bucha (+34%) and Vyshgorod (+8%), while Petropavlivska Borshchahivka lost 45% of interest from tenants, Brovary - 33%.

                            Analysts explain this imbalance by the oversupply of the market and the inflated expectations of apartment owners. While Kyiv is showing an increase in prices even in residential areas, the suburbs with developed infrastructure are becoming increasingly attractive to tenants, offering better conditions at more moderate prices.

                            Alona Utkina

                            Alona Utkina

                            EconomyReal Estate
                            Kyiv
