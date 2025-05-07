The cost of rent has increased in the Poltava region and the price of apartments in Zhytomyr new buildings: what happened in the real estate market in April

In the Zhytomyr region, the cost of apartments in new buildings has increased, while in the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, a decrease in prices for primary housing has been recorded. The cost of housing in the secondary market in the Kherson region has also increased, and in the Poltava region, the rental of housing has become more expensive.

UNN will tell you what happened in the real estate market in April with reference to the DIM.RIA study.

Buying and selling apartments in the primary market

The largest number of completed new buildings this month was in Rivne (62%), Zaporizhzhia (56%), Odesa (54%) and Volyn (52%) regions.

The cost of a square meter (in dollars) increased the most in Zhytomyr, Poltava, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

It is noted that the percentage of growth ranges from 3 to 5%. At the same time, the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions recorded a decrease in prices of 5% compared to March.

Compared to last year, real estate in the front-line regions has fallen the most: Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The most expensive city remains Kyiv - $1,369 per m².

Buying and selling apartments in the secondary market

The largest number of ads for the sale of secondary housing in April came from Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions.

According to the DIM.RIA analytical center, the average cost of one-room apartments in most regions increased in April.

Prices "jumped" the most in the Kherson region – by 12%. The most expensive 1-room apartments in the secondary market are in Kyiv.

In the capital, owners on average ask for about $91.5 thousand. At the same time, the most expensive apartments remain in the Pechersk district (an average of 132 thousand dollars), and the most budget-friendly - in the Desnyansky district (an average cost of 45 thousand dollars).

The demand for apartments in the secondary market increased significantly in April throughout Ukraine. The secondary market was most actively searched for in the Kirovohrad region.

Apartment rental

According to DIM.RIA analysts, the rental market was unstable in April. Landlords were most actively sought in Kirovohrad (+84% new ads), Cherkasy (+39%) and Odesa (+28%) regions.

But in the Poltava region, the number of offers in April decreased by 77% compared to March. In Kyiv, owners also published 17% fewer ads than in March.

Along with the offer, demand also increased. According to analysts, interest was observed in almost all regions of Ukraine. The ratio of the number of rental ads to the number of responses to them in April in Kyiv is 1:5, but in most regions these figures differ several times.

Rental prices fluctuated within a few percent throughout Ukraine last month. Only in the Poltava region, the cost of rent steadily increased during April and reached a mark of +10% compared to March.

However, for example, in the Kirovohrad region, the cost of rented housing has decreased significantly - by 26%. Rented housing has also become cheaper in the Kherson region – the cost has decreased by 22%.

Prices for renting housing in the capital also fell slightly, but Kyiv remains the most expensive city for tenants. The average cost in April was 17.5 thousand UAH, which is 2% less compared to March.

