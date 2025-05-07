$41.450.15
"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs
"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

The cost of rent has increased in the Poltava region and the price of apartments in Zhytomyr new buildings: what happened in the real estate market in April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3498 views

In April, rent increased in the Poltava region, and the cost of apartments in new buildings increased in the Zhytomyr region. Prices in the secondary market jumped the most in the Kherson region.

The cost of rent has increased in the Poltava region and the price of apartments in Zhytomyr new buildings: what happened in the real estate market in April

In the Zhytomyr region, the cost of apartments in new buildings has increased, while in the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, a decrease in prices for primary housing has been recorded. The cost of housing in the secondary market in the Kherson region has also increased, and in the Poltava region, the rental of housing has become more expensive.

UNN will tell you what happened in the real estate market in April with reference to the DIM.RIA study.

Buying and selling apartments in the primary market

The largest number of completed new buildings this month was in Rivne (62%), Zaporizhzhia (56%), Odesa (54%) and Volyn (52%) regions.

The cost of a square meter (in dollars) increased the most in Zhytomyr, Poltava, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

It is noted that the percentage of growth ranges from 3 to 5%. At the same time, the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions recorded a decrease in prices of 5% compared to March.

Russia is massively seizing apartments of Ukrainians in occupied Mariupol - BBC17.04.25, 19:28 • 10124 views

Compared to last year, real estate in the front-line regions has fallen the most: Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The most expensive city remains Kyiv - $1,369 per m².

Buying and selling apartments in the secondary market

The largest number of ads for the sale of secondary housing in April came from Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions.

According to the DIM.RIA analytical center, the average cost of one-room apartments in most regions increased in April.

Prices "jumped" the most in the Kherson region – by 12%. The most expensive 1-room apartments in the secondary market are in Kyiv.

In the capital, owners on average ask for about $91.5 thousand. At the same time, the most expensive apartments remain in the Pechersk district (an average of 132 thousand dollars), and the most budget-friendly - in the Desnyansky district (an average cost of 45 thousand dollars).

The demand for apartments in the secondary market increased significantly in April throughout Ukraine. The secondary market was most actively searched for in the Kirovohrad region.

Apartment rental

According to DIM.RIA analysts, the rental market was unstable in April. Landlords were most actively sought in Kirovohrad (+84% new ads), Cherkasy (+39%) and Odesa (+28%) regions. 

But in the Poltava region, the number of offers in April decreased by 77% compared to March. In Kyiv, owners also published 17% fewer ads than in March.

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment 02.05.25, 14:48 • 71386 views

Along with the offer, demand also increased. According to analysts, interest was observed in almost all regions of Ukraine. The ratio of the number of rental ads to the number of responses to them in April in Kyiv is 1:5, but in most regions these figures differ several times.

Rental prices fluctuated within a few percent throughout Ukraine last month. Only in the Poltava region, the cost of rent steadily increased during April and reached a mark of +10% compared to March.

However, for example, in the Kirovohrad region, the cost of rented housing has decreased significantly - by 26%. Rented housing has also become cheaper in the Kherson region – the cost has decreased by 22%.

Prices for renting housing in the capital also fell slightly, but Kyiv remains the most expensive city for tenants. The average cost in April was 17.5 thousand UAH, which is 2% less compared to March. 

Ukrainians are Massively Buying Apartments in Poland: They are Encouraged by a 2% Loan 05.05.25, 20:40 • 15401 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Real Estate
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
