"Ramstein-32": Ukraine needs $60 billion in defense aid for 2026 – Shmyhal

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
03:35 PM • 266 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 5364 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 13355 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 16788 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 18794 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 24576 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21946 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22636 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29881 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21869 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 8466 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 17472 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17776 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 6814 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 12466 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 2820 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 12690 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 18020 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 67272 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 62661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40377 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57486 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57638 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61359 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 96152 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

"Ramstein-32": Ukraine needs $60 billion in defense aid for 2026 – Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

At the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs $120 billion for defense needs in 2026, half of which will be provided by the state. He named five priorities for maintaining the pace and stability of the front.

"Ramstein-32": Ukraine needs $60 billion in defense aid for 2026 – Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $120 billion to cover its defense needs in 2026. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, emphasizing that the state will provide half of this amount with its own resources. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Shmyhal summarized the results of 2025, calling it a record year for the volume of support. Provided that all obligations are met, Ukraine will attract $45 billion in aid, which is the highest indicator since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

To maintain the pace and ensure the stability of the front, Shmyhal outlined five key priorities for the next year:

  • Fixed percentage of GDP: a proposal to partners to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to Ukraine's defense.
    • Strengthening air defense: expanding capabilities to protect civilians from Russian air terror.
      • Development of Military Tech: direct support for Ukrainian production of drones and other effective weapons.
        • Ammunition: stable supply of shells, including long-range samples.
          • PURL mechanism: continued funding for cooperation between the EU and the US, for which the need for 2026 is $15 billion.

            Ukraine remains committed to restoring peace. However, to achieve it, we must increase pressure on the aggressor, limit its resources, and expand Ukraine's defense capabilities.

            – summarized the Ukrainian minister.

            Shmyhal emphasized that only predictable and long-term funding will allow the country to effectively resist aggression and embark on the path of sustainable peace.

            Recall

            The 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format took place on December 16.

            Stepan Haftko

            EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
            Technology
            State budget
            Air raid alert
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            charity
            European Union
            United States
            Ukraine