"Ramstein-32": Ukraine needs $60 billion in defense aid for 2026 – Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $120 billion to cover its defense needs in 2026. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, emphasizing that the state will provide half of this amount with its own resources. This is reported by UNN.

Shmyhal summarized the results of 2025, calling it a record year for the volume of support. Provided that all obligations are met, Ukraine will attract $45 billion in aid, which is the highest indicator since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

To maintain the pace and ensure the stability of the front, Shmyhal outlined five key priorities for the next year:

Fixed percentage of GDP: a proposal to partners to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to Ukraine's defense.

Strengthening air defense: expanding capabilities to protect civilians from Russian air terror.

Development of Military Tech: direct support for Ukrainian production of drones and other effective weapons.

Ammunition: stable supply of shells, including long-range samples.

PURL mechanism: continued funding for cooperation between the EU and the US, for which the need for 2026 is $15 billion.

Ukraine remains committed to restoring peace. However, to achieve it, we must increase pressure on the aggressor, limit its resources, and expand Ukraine's defense capabilities. – summarized the Ukrainian minister.

Shmyhal emphasized that only predictable and long-term funding will allow the country to effectively resist aggression and embark on the path of sustainable peace.

The 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format took place on December 16.