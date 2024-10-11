Rains with thunderstorms and frosts: weather forecasters gave a forecast for the weekend
Kyiv • UNN
Rains and sometimes thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine over the weekend. The temperature will drop, and frosts are expected in the western regions, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
According to weather forecasters, on October 12, Ukraine, except for the east and west, will have moderate, heavy rains in most regions, with some thunderstorms in the central and southern regions; the temperature at night in the western and eastern regions will be 3-8° Celsius (0-3° frost on the soil surface in Lviv, Volyn and Rivne regions), in the rest of the country 9-16° Celsius, during the day 17-22°, in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions 11-16°.
October 13, moderate rains on the Left Bank, during the day and in the western regions, October 14, light rain in Ukraine, except in the southwest, in the highlands of the Carpathians with sleet; temperature at night 3-11° C (on Sunday in the western regions there will be frosts of 0-3°), during the day 8-15° C.
Southeast wind with a shift to northwest, 5-12 m/s.
