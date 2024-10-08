A new atmospheric front will bring rains to Ukraine over the weekend - forecasters

Starting Friday, a new atmospheric front is expected to arrive in Ukraine from the west. Its movement across the country will be accompanied by intense rains over the weekend. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting Friday, we expect a new atmospheric front. It will come from the West. And on Saturday, we expect rains almost all along the right bank. Then it will shift slightly to the left bank and bring quite intense precipitation over the weekend, moving from the west to the east. Finally, we expect precipitation in some southern regions, for example, Dnipropetrovs'k, because there has been a dry period for a long time, soil drought, and at least a little moisture will finally reach there," Ptukha said.

According to her, the weather will be warm until Friday.

"The cyclone is moving to the northeast, with residual rains possible in Sumy and Kharkiv regions today, but they will gradually stop. Dry weather will prevail in most regions in the coming days. Temperatures will be higher by Friday, with daytime highs reaching 17-24°C, and slightly cooler in the northeast - 14-19°C. Today is a transitional day: the cyclone is moving away, and the air is starting to warm up due to sunny skies," said Ptukha.

At the same time, she added, night temperatures remain low, ranging from 4-11 degrees in most regions. It is slightly warmer in the southern part, namely along the seaside, where nighttime lows can be in the range of 12-16 degrees.

