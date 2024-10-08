ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 85615 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158200 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133143 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140349 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137702 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177780 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111924 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169218 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

A new atmospheric front will bring rains to Ukraine over the weekend - forecasters

A new atmospheric front will bring rains to Ukraine over the weekend - forecasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9009 views

Starting Friday, a new atmospheric front from the west will arrive in Ukraine. It will bring heavy rains over the weekend, which will gradually move from the west to the east of the country.

Starting Friday, a new atmospheric front is expected to arrive in Ukraine from the west. Its movement across the country will be accompanied by intense rains over the weekend. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting Friday, we expect a new atmospheric front. It will come from the West. And on Saturday, we expect rains almost all along the right bank. Then it will shift slightly to the left bank and bring quite intense precipitation over the weekend, moving from the west to the east. Finally, we expect precipitation in some southern regions, for example, Dnipropetrovs'k, because there has been a dry period for a long time, soil drought, and at least a little moisture will finally reach there," Ptukha said.

According to her, the weather will be warm until Friday.

"The cyclone is moving to the northeast, with residual rains possible in Sumy and Kharkiv regions today, but they will gradually stop. Dry weather will prevail in most regions in the coming days. Temperatures will be higher by Friday, with daytime highs reaching 17-24°C, and slightly cooler in the northeast - 14-19°C. Today is a transitional day: the cyclone is moving away, and the air is starting to warm up due to sunny skies," said Ptukha.

At the same time, she added, night temperatures remain low, ranging from 4-11 degrees in most regions. It is slightly warmer in the southern part, namely along the seaside, where nighttime lows can be in the range of 12-16 degrees.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
