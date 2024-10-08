When to expect frosts in Ukraine - weather forecasters' answer
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Weather Center warns of possible frosts in Ukraine after October 13-14. The highest probability of frost is expected in the western, northern and northeastern regions of the country.
Frosts may come to Ukraine next week, with a particularly high probability in the western regions. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reported.
Details
"The frosts have been quite localized so far, and only on the ground, not even in the air. However, after the weekend, when the atmospheric front passes and atmospheric processes in Ukraine are restructured, most processes and most air masses will come from the northwest and west, there will be cooler air, and then, next week, after October 13, 14, there may be a chance of frost. Mostly it may be the western regions, the north, the northeast," Ptukha said.
