Fog, rain and up to 21°C: weather forecast for today

Rains are expected on the Left Bank and in the East of Ukraine, fog in the West. The temperature will be 12-21° during the day, with wind gusts of up to 20 m/s in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasts, on October 8, there will be rain at night in most areas of the Left Bank, and during the day in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the country.

In the west of the country, there is fog in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind (south in the western regions), 7-12 m/s, in the north-east of the country in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night in the western regions is 3-8° Celsius, in the rest of the country 6-11°, on the seaside up to 13°; during the day 16-21°, in the north, northeast and in the Carpathians 12-17°.

Cloudy weather without precipitation in Kyiv region today