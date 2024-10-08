Cloudy weather without precipitation in Kyiv region today

Today in the Kyiv region, the weather is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the wind will be mostly westerly, with a speed of 7-12 m/s. The air temperature will fluctuate between 12-17°C, in Kyiv - 15-17°C.

As of 7:00 a.m., the air temperature in the capital was 9°C, the relative humidity reached 84%, and the atmospheric pressure was recorded at 744 mm Hg. Stable weather is expected throughout the day without significant changes, which will provide comfortable conditions for city residents.

Weather in Kyiv set 11 records in September