Rada supports bill on mandatory evacuation during martial law

Rada supports bill on mandatory evacuation during martial law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22572 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law with 275 votes. The document provides for the forced evacuation of children and regulates the powers of the authorities to evacuate.

The Verkhovna Rada supports a bill on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the TV channel of MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

#No. 12353 - on regulating the issue of mandatory evacuation // for the basis

- , the statement said.

A total of 275 MPs supported the draft law.

Appendix  

On February 5, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that  the Committee on Ecology and Nature Management recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis the government's draft law on the organization of mandatory evacuation.

This draft law, in particular, proposes:

1) clarification of the powers of public authorities in carrying out evacuation measures, including mandatory evacuation; 

2) eliminating the gap regarding the prohibition or restriction of entry, stay of the population in the settlements from which mandatory evacuation is carried out;

3) regulating the mandatory evacuation of children who are forced to enter areas of military (combat) operations, armed conflict zones and settlements close to combat areas;

4) introducing amendments to the Family Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine “On Protection of Childhood” in terms of: the obligation of parents (or persons in loco parentis) to take care of the child's safe living conditions for the period of martial law.   

All children of 90 border settlements evacuated in Sumy region - RMA

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

