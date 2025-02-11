All children of 90 border settlements evacuated in Sumy region - RMA

777 children were evacuated from the border areas of Sumy region, where the children were threatened by the enemy.

The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

First of all, we are engaged in the evacuation of children. As of today, we have evacuated 777 children from 90 settlements of border communities where children were threatened by the enemy - Artyukh.

According to him, evacuees are taken to special centers where they receive psychological and financial assistance:

Work on the evacuation of border residents continues. We have set up transit centers in the region where evacuees receive financial and humanitarian assistance. A base has also been set up - 200 houses in the rear communities of Sumy region, where people can - The head of RMA added.

Recall

The border areas of Sumy region were again under fire from enemy troops. During the day, 117 attacks were recorded, causing 154 explosions in the region.