Rada dismisses CEC member Buglak

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Yuriy Buglak, who was involved in a journalistic investigation, from his position as a member of the Central Election Commission. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Rada also dismissed CEC member Yuriy Buglak today - Goncharenko wrote.

Buglak is the subject of a journalistic investigation because he continued to receive a salary while living in the United States, where he fled before the Russian invasion.

According to the CEC website, in 2017-2019, Yuriy Buglak was a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Preventing and Combating Political Corruption of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

On October 4, 2019, he was appointed as a member of the Central Election Commission by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada. On October 15, 2019, he took the oath of office as a CEC member. He was appointed responsible for ensuring the exercise of the CEC's powers in Rivne region, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The resolution on dismissal of member of the Central Election Commission Yuriy Buglak was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December last year.