Solar panels will become mandatory for all new buildings in England from 2027

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11713 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27613 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 49054 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61710 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 71718 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232244 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137715 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161165 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 223700 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247368 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.2m/s
31%
751 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 120916 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 42778 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

10:34 AM • 22699 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

10:41 AM • 13664 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 24291 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 25326 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 121980 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232244 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 188800 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 226463 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 8414 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 12243 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 11466 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 43514 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 77527 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Solar panels will become mandatory for all new buildings in England from 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

From 2027, developers in England will be required to install solar panels on new homes, which will increase construction costs, but will save on electricity.

Solar panels will become mandatory for all new buildings in England from 2027

The UK government plans to require developers to install solar panels on all new homes in England starting in 2027. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, according to the plans, by 2027, developers will be required by law to install solar panels on the roofs of new properties.

The Times estimates that this policy will increase the cost of building a house by £3,000-4,000 (almost $4,000-5,000), but at the same time homeowners will be able to save more than £1,000 (almost $2,000) on annual electricity bills.

According to reports, the Labor Party has set a goal to build 1.5 million homes by the end of the parliamentary term. The party has promised to decarbonize the electricity grid by 2030 and reduce household electricity bills by £300 (almost $400 per year).

Ministers are also preparing to offer government-funded loans and grants to install solar panels on existing homes.

According to the media, this step demonstrates Prime Minister Keir Starmer's intention to continue the policy of achieving zero emissions, despite public criticism from former Labor leader Tony Blair. He stated that the current climate policy is "irrational" and "doomed to failure" because it requires "financial sacrifices" from citizens without having a significant impact on global emissions.

China cuts support for “green” energy09.02.25, 23:25 • 26368 views

Activists welcomed the news that the government is going to make the installation of solar panels in new homes mandatory.

Lily-Rose Ellis, a climate activist at Greenpeace UK, said: "For too long, we have wasted the free energy that falls on the roofs of houses every day. Now people living in new houses will save hundreds of pounds each year on their electricity bills thanks to this sound government decision."

A government representative said: "We have always made it clear that we want solar panels to be installed on as many new homes as possible, as this is a vital technology that helps reduce bills for families, increase our national energy security and help achieve zero emissions.

"Thanks to the Future Housing Standard, we plan to maximize the installation of solar panels in new homes as part of our goal to ensure energy efficiency of all new homes. Final plans will be presented in due course."

The United States has raised tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia by up to 3500% 22.04.25, 11:49 • 6550 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Keir Starmer
The Guardian
England
United Kingdom
Brent
$61.33
Bitcoin
$96,836.50
S&P 500
$5,652.26
Tesla
$289.12
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.80
Ethereum
$1,848.97