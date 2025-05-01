Solar panels will become mandatory for all new buildings in England from 2027

The UK government plans to require developers to install solar panels on all new homes in England starting in 2027. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, according to the plans, by 2027, developers will be required by law to install solar panels on the roofs of new properties.

The Times estimates that this policy will increase the cost of building a house by £3,000-4,000 (almost $4,000-5,000), but at the same time homeowners will be able to save more than £1,000 (almost $2,000) on annual electricity bills.

According to reports, the Labor Party has set a goal to build 1.5 million homes by the end of the parliamentary term. The party has promised to decarbonize the electricity grid by 2030 and reduce household electricity bills by £300 (almost $400 per year).

Ministers are also preparing to offer government-funded loans and grants to install solar panels on existing homes.

According to the media, this step demonstrates Prime Minister Keir Starmer's intention to continue the policy of achieving zero emissions, despite public criticism from former Labor leader Tony Blair. He stated that the current climate policy is "irrational" and "doomed to failure" because it requires "financial sacrifices" from citizens without having a significant impact on global emissions.

Activists welcomed the news that the government is going to make the installation of solar panels in new homes mandatory.

Lily-Rose Ellis, a climate activist at Greenpeace UK, said: "For too long, we have wasted the free energy that falls on the roofs of houses every day. Now people living in new houses will save hundreds of pounds each year on their electricity bills thanks to this sound government decision."

A government representative said: "We have always made it clear that we want solar panels to be installed on as many new homes as possible, as this is a vital technology that helps reduce bills for families, increase our national energy security and help achieve zero emissions.

"Thanks to the Future Housing Standard, we plan to maximize the installation of solar panels in new homes as part of our goal to ensure energy efficiency of all new homes. Final plans will be presented in due course."

