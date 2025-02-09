China cuts support for “green” energy

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67697 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91488 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110613 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87596 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120719 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101801 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155624 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 100411 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100411 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 71855 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71855 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM • 41945 views

07:13 AM • 41945 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 100873 views

09:03 AM • 100873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 66811 views

09:59 AM • 66811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110613 views

09:20 AM • 110613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120719 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 146084 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146084 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 66811 views

09:59 AM • 66811 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 100873 views

09:03 AM • 100873 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135022 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136930 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136930 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165079 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165079 views
China cuts support for “green” energy

China cuts support for “green” energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26072 views

The Chinese government is reducing subsidies for new solar and wind power plants due to the early achievement of the 2030 targets. The country will move to market-based pricing for new projects after June.

The Chinese government has announced changes in the financing of renewable energy projects, reducing subsidies for new solar and wind power plants. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

This decision was made amid rapid growth in the industry, which has already exceeded its 2030 goals.

In 2024, China set a record in the introduction of solar energy, increasing capacity by 45% compared to the previous year. The total capacity of solar power plants in the country reached 887 GW, which is significantly higher than in other countries. Thanks to this rapid development, China has fulfilled its commitments to expand clean energy ahead of schedule.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), together with the country's energy administration, has announced the transition to "market-based" pricing mechanisms for new projects. From now on, projects completed after June will sell electricity on the basis of market bidding. This change is not expected to affect tariffs for households and the agricultural sector, while prices for industry and business are expected to remain stable.

Despite the success in the development of clean energy, the Chinese authorities have recognized the need to adjust financial support. Reducing subsidies could increase competition in the industry and affect solar panel companies.

US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China07.02.25, 10:55 • 23145 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
chinaChina

