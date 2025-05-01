Raped underage children in private lessons: a vocal teacher will be tried in Poltava

In Poltava region, a vocal teacher will be tried, who is suspected of systematic and long-term rape of minor children. This was reported by the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

... sent to court an indictment against the vocal teacher - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

In addition to rape, the defendant is suspected of creating images and video products of pornographic content.

He is accused of rape and sexual violence against persons under the age of fourteen, debauchery of minors, coercion of minors to participate in the creation of images and video products of a pornographic nature, intentional storage and production of child pornography without the purpose of selling or distributing, committed repeatedly (Parts 3, 4, 6 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 153, Part 2 of Article 156, Part 4 of Article 301, Parts 1, 3, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the accused was engaged in tutoring at his place of residence and in rented premises. Giving private lessons, he systematically raped and forced minor children who came to the classes to take pictures without clothes during their conduct for a long time. During the pre-trial investigation, it was possible to identify the identities of three victims.

The tutor was exposed in the fall of 2024. He is currently in custody.

Addition

In the Chernivtsi region, a man was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his own daughter. As a result of these actions, the victim gave birth to a child from her own father.

Volovetskyi Court found guilty three defendants in the case of sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia and sentenced them to 6 years of real imprisonment.