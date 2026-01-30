Putin's special envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Miami tomorrow - Media

The special envoy of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, will visit Miami to meet with members of US President Donald Trump's administration. This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will tentatively take place on Sunday, February 1.

Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented

In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner.