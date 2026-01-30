Putin's special envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Miami tomorrow - Media

$42.850.08
06:51 PM • 1458 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 3064 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 5060 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 5876 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 10812 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 14677 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 17172 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19290 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20659 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24719 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Wave of "mineings" swept through Kyiv and regionsJanuary 30, 09:47 AM • 24907 views
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 19848 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 18285 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 18387 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 14166 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 5060 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 9184 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future01:45 PM • 14353 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 18582 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 78339 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Musician
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM • 996 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 1650 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 2678 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 5978 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 10296 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Series

Putin's special envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Miami tomorrow - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, will visit Miami for meetings with members of US President Donald Trump's administration. This comes amid reports of a possible trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

Putin's special envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Miami tomorrow - Media

The special envoy of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, will visit Miami to meet with members of US President Donald Trump's administration. This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, will visit Miami on Saturday for meetings with members of US President Donald Trump's administration.

- two sources familiar with the visit told Reuters.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will tentatively take place on Sunday, February 1.

Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented28.01.26, 16:10 • 3001 view

In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner.

Antonina Tumanova

