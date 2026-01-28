$42.960.17
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 9122 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16622 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 21593 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 22123 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 22843 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26207 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44430 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57459 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 43021 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusives
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 24936 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 30132 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 22107 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 19799 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 38923 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 12032 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 38996 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 76142 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 56348 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 74255 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 29921 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 28987 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 36124 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 39137 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 44902 views
Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Russian media, citing Dmitry Peskov, reported that negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi will continue on February 1. Russia is not discussing any documents.

Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented

The Kremlin confirmed that negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi will continue on February 1. This was reported by Russian media, citing Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman, UNN reports.

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Ukraine will continue on February 1 

- Peskov said.

New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 19:23 • 38240 views

At the same time, Putin's spokesman noted that Russia is not discussing any documents.

Russia believes that negotiations should continue behind closed doors and does not discuss specific documents 

- this is how Peskov commented on Kyiv's assertion that there would be two "peace treaties."

Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist24.01.26, 20:16 • 29565 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine