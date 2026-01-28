Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented
Russian media, citing Dmitry Peskov, reported that negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi will continue on February 1. Russia is not discussing any documents.
The Kremlin confirmed that negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi will continue on February 1. This was reported by Russian media, citing Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman, UNN reports.
At the same time, Putin's spokesman noted that Russia is not discussing any documents.
Russia believes that negotiations should continue behind closed doors and does not discuss specific documents
