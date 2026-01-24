$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:16 PM • 206 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 3590 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 13670 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 22769 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 26745 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 43033 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 40747 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33462 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28445 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 60409 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 12241 views
Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 24, 10:43 AM • 5012 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 10154 views
Road accident on the highway near Kyiv restricts traffic to the capital: detailsPhotoJanuary 24, 11:20 AM • 4178 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift02:02 PM • 5566 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 60404 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 75466 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 91927 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 86655 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 87758 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 10195 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 12280 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29949 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 30117 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43730 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place on February 1 in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place next week, specifically on Sunday, February 1st. The location of the talks is Abu Dhabi. This was reported on the social network "X" by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the journalist, a US official stated this. He did not disclose the official's name or other details.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, talks concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

A new round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week. According to Ukrainian officials, the trilateral talks were "positive" and "constructive."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

UNN also reported that Russia sent Oleksandr Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine