Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place next week, specifically on Sunday, February 1st. The location of the talks is Abu Dhabi. This was reported on the social network "X" by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the journalist, a US official stated this. He did not disclose the official's name or other details.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, talks concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

A new round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week. According to Ukrainian officials, the trilateral talks were "positive" and "constructive."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

UNN also reported that Russia sent Oleksandr Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi.