New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 1, as reported by UNN.

Today, there was also a full report from our delegation – the guys returned after trilateral meetings. For a long time, there was again a format with Americans and Russians. They managed to discuss various issues of a more military nature – what concerns steps to end the war and real control, monitoring. There are issues that need to be prepared for the next meeting. We tentatively discussed that the teams will meet again on Sunday - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, it would be good if this meeting could be accelerated.

Ukraine will be maximally prepared on all matters that need to be discussed and agreed upon. Ukraine always is and will be on the side of peace, and the only one through whom this war still continues is Russia - added the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that real results from diplomacy are needed.

So that there is no impression that the Russians are using the negotiation process with a very cynical, harsh goal – pushing back new measures of pressure on Russia that could work. And pressure is needed. It is pressure and its consequences – the result of sanctions, the result of blocking Russian operations – all this works to stop the war. Partners should not forget about this. I thank everyone who is with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps us! - the President summarized.

