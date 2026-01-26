Defined the framework for further diplomatic work, preparing for new meetings: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation after talks in the Emirates with the American and Russian sides and defined the framework for further diplomatic work, UNN reports.

This was the first trilateral dialogue format in a long time to end the war. The meetings discussed a range of important issues, primarily military ones, that are needed to end the war. Difficult political issues that have not yet been resolved were also discussed. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during the report, the key positions of the parties were analyzed.

I have defined the framework for further diplomatic work. We are preparing for new trilateral meetings this week. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

