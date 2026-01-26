$43.140.03
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 8518 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 15484 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 15126 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 31582 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 18110 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 32298 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
07:43 AM • 22170 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27285 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36983 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Financial Times

Defined the framework for further diplomatic work, preparing for new meetings: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

President Zelenskyy heard the delegation's report after trilateral talks in the UAE with the US and Russia. Military and complex political issues were discussed, and the framework for further diplomatic work was defined.

Defined the framework for further diplomatic work, preparing for new meetings: Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation after talks in the Emirates with the American and Russian sides and defined the framework for further diplomatic work, UNN reports.

This was the first trilateral dialogue format in a long time to end the war. The meetings discussed a range of important issues, primarily military ones, that are needed to end the war. Difficult political issues that have not yet been resolved were also discussed.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during the report, the key positions of the parties were analyzed.

I have defined the framework for further diplomatic work. We are preparing for new trilateral meetings this week. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Discussed a 20-point plan, as well as problematic issues: Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations in the UAE25.01.26, 18:57 • 4250 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy