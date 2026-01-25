$43.170.00
Discussed a 20-point plan, as well as problematic issues: Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations in the UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not cede its territories, and a 20-point plan and problematic issues were discussed at the meeting in the UAE. Diplomats and military personnel from three sides participated in the negotiations.

Discussed a 20-point plan, as well as problematic issues: Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations in the UAE

Ukraine will not give up its territories and a compromise must be sought. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, and also added - at the meeting in the UAE, a 20-point plan was discussed, as well as problematic issues, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, representatives of diplomatic agencies and military personnel from three sides took part in the negotiations. During the meeting, a 20-point plan was discussed, as well as problematic issues.

There were a lot of problematic issues, there are fewer of them now, and for a long time Russia has wanted to do everything to ensure that Ukraine is not in the east of our state. The reason is clear - they set this as a goal, and therefore it is absolutely clear that they want to achieve this goal, but on the front they cannot do it yet.

- noted the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State also emphasized that Ukraine's position remains unchanged and is based on the principle of territorial integrity.

Our position on our territory is the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which must be respected. Everyone knows our position - we are fighting for our state, for what is ours. We are not fighting on the territory of a foreign country. Yes, these are two different fundamental positions - Ukrainian and Russian. The Americans are trying to find a compromise. We are going for the fact that we communicate in a trilateral format. These are such first steps, perhaps, to find that very compromise, but for a compromise, all parties must be ready for a compromise. By the way, the American side as well.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

According to Ukrainian officials, trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive." The next round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine