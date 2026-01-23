Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 9686 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 20495 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 19048 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 03:45 PM • 20050 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 18917 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17332 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17587 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33726 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15922 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16416 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 20698 views
The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sectorPhotoJanuary 22, 03:27 PM • 3840 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 15226 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 5778 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine09:21 PM • 5072 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 15257 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 20733 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33726 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 26435 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 80334 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Washington, D.C.
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 5830 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27451 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24047 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 30281 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67775 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Dictator Putin's negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow lasted over 3.5 hours. The meeting was dedicated to discussing the American peace plan for Ukraine.

Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours

Late on the night of January 23, negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner concluded in the Kremlin. The meeting, dedicated to discussing the American peace plan for Ukraine, lasted over three and a half hours. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The American delegation arrived in Moscow to present an updated version of the peace plan developed by the Trump administration. The meeting served as a prelude to a broader format of negotiations.

Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin22.01.26, 22:39 • 2286 views

As stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the first trilateral talks involving representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi at the end of this week (January 23-24). American emissaries Witkoff and Kushner will travel directly from Moscow to the UAE to continue the diplomatic marathon. 

Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine22.01.26, 23:21 • 5116 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine