Late on the night of January 23, negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner concluded in the Kremlin. The meeting, dedicated to discussing the American peace plan for Ukraine, lasted over three and a half hours. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The American delegation arrived in Moscow to present an updated version of the peace plan developed by the Trump administration. The meeting served as a prelude to a broader format of negotiations.

Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin

As stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the first trilateral talks involving representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi at the end of this week (January 23-24). American emissaries Witkoff and Kushner will travel directly from Moscow to the UAE to continue the diplomatic marathon.

