Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 2148 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 10168 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 12067 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 13527 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 15594 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16321 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16899 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31453 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15732 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16252 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.1m/s
90%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 7126 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 4166 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 10397 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 15901 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 10422 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 10438 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 15912 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31453 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 24312 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 78302 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 2804 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26414 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23160 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 28014 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66943 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
R-360 Neptune
The Diplomat

Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Negotiations between the American delegation and the Russian leadership on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine have begun in Moscow. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Putin to discuss ways to end hostilities.

Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin

Negotiations between the American delegation and the Russian leadership regarding a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Ukraine have begun in Moscow. The visit of special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Putin was announced the day before. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Russian state media distributed footage of Steve Witkoff's private jet landing at one of Moscow's airports. Later, videos were published showing the motorcade with American representatives entering the Kremlin under heavy guard.

Start of negotiations in the Kremlin

According to Russian media reports, Vladimir Putin has already begun a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The main topic of discussion is stated to be finding ways to end hostilities in Ukraine. Currently, official representatives of the White House and the Kremlin are not commenting on the details of the negotiation process and the possible terms of the proposed peace plan.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE22.01.26, 16:44 • 15594 views

Witkoff and Kushner's visit takes place against the backdrop of Donald Trump's statements about his intention to end the war in Ukraine. Earlier, the American side emphasized the need for direct negotiations to de-escalate the situation. It is expected that the results of this meeting may form the basis for further diplomatic steps in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine during the negotiations scheduled for tomorrow.

Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy22.01.26, 22:24 • 306 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Ukraine