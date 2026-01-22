Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin

Negotiations between the American delegation and the Russian leadership regarding a peaceful settlement of the military conflict in Ukraine have begun in Moscow. The visit of special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Putin was announced the day before. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Russian state media distributed footage of Steve Witkoff's private jet landing at one of Moscow's airports. Later, videos were published showing the motorcade with American representatives entering the Kremlin under heavy guard.

According to Russian media reports, Vladimir Putin has already begun a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The main topic of discussion is stated to be finding ways to end hostilities in Ukraine. Currently, official representatives of the White House and the Kremlin are not commenting on the details of the negotiation process and the possible terms of the proposed peace plan.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE

Witkoff and Kushner's visit takes place against the backdrop of Donald Trump's statements about his intention to end the war in Ukraine. Earlier, the American side emphasized the need for direct negotiations to de-escalate the situation. It is expected that the results of this meeting may form the basis for further diplomatic steps in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine during the negotiations scheduled for tomorrow.

Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy