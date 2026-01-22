Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy

$43.180.08
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 9142 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 11644 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 13149 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 15379 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16231 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16826 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31265 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15716 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16244 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 6510 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 3928 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 10068 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 15346 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 9764 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 9964 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 15454 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31265 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 24015 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 78141 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 2666 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26364 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23109 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 27861 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66892 views
Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is awaiting the outcome of meetings with US and Russian teams in the UAE to determine the next steps.

Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is currently heading to the Emirates for meetings with both the American and Russian sides. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports.

I informed about the meeting with President Trump and our diplomatic plans. Meetings, work on documents. Now our team is heading to the Emirates for meetings with both the American and Russian sides. We are waiting to see how it goes, and we will determine the next steps 

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Støre discussed the results of this year's "Davos" - "we definitely need to become stronger and work more together – everyone in Europe."

Of course, we discussed the situation in Ukraine and our needs for protecting people. I thank Norway for all its support, and especially for its energy support! - Zelenskyy summarized.

A trilateral meeting (Ukraine, USA, and Russia) at the technical level is planned for Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, in the United Arab Emirates.

US and Ukraine to propose 'energy truce' to Russia during Abu Dhabi meeting - media22.01.26, 20:59 • 1540 views

As Zelenskyy reported, the head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Head of the President's Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia, and also the head of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov are going to the trilateral meeting with Russia and the USA in the UAE.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics