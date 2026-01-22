Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is currently heading to the Emirates for meetings with both the American and Russian sides. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, UNN reports.

I informed about the meeting with President Trump and our diplomatic plans. Meetings, work on documents. Now our team is heading to the Emirates for meetings with both the American and Russian sides. We are waiting to see how it goes, and we will determine the next steps - Zelenskyy said.

Additionally

In addition, Zelenskyy and Støre discussed the results of this year's "Davos" - "we definitely need to become stronger and work more together – everyone in Europe."

Of course, we discussed the situation in Ukraine and our needs for protecting people. I thank Norway for all its support, and especially for its energy support! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

A trilateral meeting (Ukraine, USA, and Russia) at the technical level is planned for Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, in the United Arab Emirates.

As Zelenskyy reported, the head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Head of the President's Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia, and also the head of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov are going to the trilateral meeting with Russia and the USA in the UAE.