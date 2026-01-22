Josh Grunbaum was part of the American delegation that arrived at the Kremlin to discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he represents Donald Trump's new team, which is engaged in strategic diplomatic initiatives. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Josh Grunbaum currently serves as Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration (GSA). President Donald Trump recently appointed him as a senior advisor to the newly established "Peace Council" – a body that coordinates strategy and operational activities within US diplomatic missions to resolve global conflicts.

Professional experience and education

Before public service, Grunbaum built a successful career in the private sector, particularly at investment firms KKR & Co. and Moelis & Company. He specialized in complex corporate restructurings, mergers, and acquisitions.

Grunbaum holds a JD and an MBA from New York University and is a member of the New York State Bar.

Previous participation in negotiations

Despite not being a career diplomat, Grunbaum has already been involved in unofficial contacts with the Russian side. According to media reports, last fall he participated in a meeting between Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, in Miami. His current presence in Moscow indicates the transition of negotiations to an official level and the involvement of experts with a business approach to resolving political issues.

