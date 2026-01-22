Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 4340 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 12856 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 13884 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 15212 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 16519 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16604 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17086 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 32206 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15776 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16291 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 8844 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 5638 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 11279 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 17447 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11959 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11976 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 17467 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 32207 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 25061 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 79001 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Rutte
Ilan Shor
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 3614 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26774 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23476 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 28805 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67229 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Truth Social

Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Josh Grunbaum, Commissioner of the Federal Procurement Service, has joined the American delegation in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine. He is a senior advisor to Donald Trump's newly formed "Peace Council."

Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine

Josh Grunbaum was part of the American delegation that arrived at the Kremlin to discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he represents Donald Trump's new team, which is engaged in strategic diplomatic initiatives. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Josh Grunbaum currently serves as Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration (GSA). President Donald Trump recently appointed him as a senior advisor to the newly established "Peace Council" – a body that coordinates strategy and operational activities within US diplomatic missions to resolve global conflicts.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE22.01.26, 16:44 • 16526 views

Professional experience and education

Before public service, Grunbaum built a successful career in the private sector, particularly at investment firms KKR & Co. and Moelis & Company. He specialized in complex corporate restructurings, mergers, and acquisitions.

Ukrainian team heads to Emirates for meetings with US and Russian representatives - Zelenskyy22.01.26, 22:24 • 862 views

Grunbaum holds a JD and an MBA from New York University and is a member of the New York State Bar.

Previous participation in negotiations

Despite not being a career diplomat, Grunbaum has already been involved in unofficial contacts with the Russian side. According to media reports, last fall he participated in a meeting between Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, in Miami. His current presence in Moscow indicates the transition of negotiations to an official level and the involvement of experts with a business approach to resolving political issues.

Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin22.01.26, 22:39 • 922 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
New York (state)
Donald Trump
Ukraine