Putin threatens strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that in response to attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia could launch "mirror" strikes on other nuclear power plants in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Kyiv should consider that there are nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine, and Russia can respond in kind to attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Putin said.

Recall

The European Union called on Russia to immediately withdraw all forces and military equipment from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine, returning control of the plant to the Ukrainian authorities. This happened after the ZNPP lost connection to an external power source for the tenth time, which is the longest and most serious outage.

At the same time, Russian occupiers claim that they cannot start repairs at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions in the region".

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Russia deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The next step will be even more dangerous: launching the reactor under occupation - without proper cooling.