Putin threatens strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Kyiv • UNN
The psychological attack by the invaders around the situation with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant continues. Meanwhile, the Kremlin dictator, at the Valdai forum, effectively threatened to strike other Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that in response to attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia could launch "mirror" strikes on other nuclear power plants in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Russian media.
Details
Kyiv should consider that there are nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine, and Russia can respond in kind to attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP
Recall
The European Union called on Russia to immediately withdraw all forces and military equipment from the Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine, returning control of the plant to the Ukrainian authorities. This happened after the ZNPP lost connection to an external power source for the tenth time, which is the longest and most serious outage.
At the same time, Russian occupiers claim that they cannot start repairs at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to "military actions in the region".
According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Russia deliberately de-energized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The next step will be even more dangerous: launching the reactor under occupation - without proper cooling.