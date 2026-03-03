$43.100.11
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 31499 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 40475 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 31478 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 31490 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 30511 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 16595 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 17134 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16779 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 37178 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17748 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin seeks to portray himself as a peacemaker in the conflict between Iran and the Persian Gulf states - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to position himself as a mediator between Iran and the Persian Gulf states. This is happening against the backdrop of a US-Israeli operation against Iran.

Putin seeks to portray himself as a peacemaker in the conflict between Iran and the Persian Gulf states - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to position himself as a peacemaker and a potential mediator between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries amid the ongoing American-Israeli operation against Iran. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by  UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the eve, Putin spoke with several leaders of the Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In each of these phone calls, Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to contribute to stabilizing the situation around Iran and the Persian Gulf countries, as well as the need for an urgent diplomatic resolution of the conflict. Putin noted how much Russia has done in the past to promote a peaceful settlement of situations regarding Iran's nuclear program and to find mutually acceptable compromises

- analysts indicate.

ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the West02.03.26, 05:04 • 23062 views

According to their assessments, Putin is trying to balance maintaining relations with partners, including Iran, while simultaneously conducting outreach to Persian Gulf countries and positioning himself as a mediator in response to the growing military escalation in the Middle East. Putin also tried to position himself as a mediator between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries after the Israeli-Iranian war in June 2025.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war in Iran demonstrates Russia's weakness as an ally and is a signal to Putin about the consequences of dictatorship.

Putin is more concerned about the price of oil than helping allied Iran - Sybiha02.03.26, 12:53 • 5012 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

