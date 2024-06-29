Putin says Russia needs to resume production of medium- and short-range missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia should resume production of medium- and short-range missiles, allegedly because of the actions of the United States. He said this at a meeting with members of the Security Council, Russian media reported, UNN reported.

According to Putin, in 2019, Russia announced that it would not produce and deploy medium- and short-range missiles, i.e., with a range of 500 to 5,000 kilometers, unless the United States deploys them in other countries.

Nevertheless, the Russian president claims that the United States "brought" such missiles for exercises in Europe and Asia.

Today it is known that the United States is not only making these missile systems, but has already brought them to Europe for training in Denmark, and now it has been announced that they are located in the Philippines. It is not known whether they took these missiles out of there or not - said the Russian leader.

So Putin said that his country needs to start producing medium- and short-range missiles, and then "decide where to deploy them.

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced Poland's readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO allies decide to do so in order to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank.