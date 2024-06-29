Putin says Russia needs to resume production of medium- and short-range missiles

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 54042 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168654 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215054 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132924 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362205 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180226 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148828 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197533 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 54042 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48657 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 60962 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 64222 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83724 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 858 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4752 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12019 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33461 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35381 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Putin says Russia needs to resume production of medium- and short-range missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23917 views

Putin said that Russia should resume production of medium- and short-range missiles in response to the possible deployment of such missiles by the United States in Europe and Asia.

Putin says Russia needs to resume production of medium- and short-range missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia should resume production of medium- and short-range missiles, allegedly because of the actions of the United States. He said this at a meeting with members of the Security Council, Russian media reported, UNN reported.

Details

According to Putin, in 2019, Russia announced that it would not produce and deploy medium- and short-range missiles, i.e., with a range of 500 to 5,000 kilometers, unless the United States deploys them in other countries.

Nevertheless, the Russian president claims that the United States "brought" such missiles for exercises in Europe and Asia.

The Telegraph: US to deploy nuclear weapons in Britain to counter Russian threat26.01.24, 23:45 • 28335 views

Today it is known that the United States is not only making these missile systems, but has already brought them to Europe for training in Denmark, and now it has been announced that they are located in the Philippines. It is not known whether they took these missiles out of there or not

- said the Russian leader.

So Putin said that his country needs to start producing medium- and short-range missiles, and then "decide where to deploy them.

Recall

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced Poland's readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory if NATO allies decide to do so in order to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
NATO
Philippines
Asia
Denmark
Europe
United States
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40