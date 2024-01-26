The Telegraph: US to deploy nuclear weapons in Britain to counter Russian threat

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104381 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114173 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144635 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140902 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172341 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285332 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167320 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37878 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 41310 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51858 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72205 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38640 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104381 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285332 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252461 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 72205 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144635 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107650 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107597 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123655 views
Actual
The Telegraph: US to deploy nuclear weapons in Britain to counter Russian threat

The Telegraph: US to deploy nuclear weapons in Britain to counter Russian threat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28318 views

The United States plans to deploy nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years due to the growing threat from Russia, according to Pentagon documents. The move involves deploying warheads three times the power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the new RAF Lakenheath facility in Suffolk.

The United States plans to deploy nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years due to the growing threat from Russia. This is evidenced by Pentagon documents reviewed by The Telegraph, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the procurement contracts for the new RAF Lakenheath facility in Suffolk confirm that the United States intends to deploy nuclear warheads at the air base, which are three times the power of the Hiroshima bomb.

British journalists assume that the airbase will deploy B61-12 gravity bombs, which have a variable yield of up to 50 kilotons, more than three times the yield of the atomic weapons dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

Image

The publication says that the United States has already announced plans to deploy two squadrons of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, which can carry tactical nuclear weapons, as part of the 48th Fighter Wing at Lakenheath.

Addendum Addendum

The United States withdrew nuclear missiles from Britain in 2008, believing that the threat of war from Moscow had diminished.

The possible return of nuclear weapons is part of a program to develop and modernize nuclear facilities in response to escalating tensions with the Kremlin after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia has said that the deployment of US weapons in Britain would be viewed by Moscow as an "escalation" and would involve "compensatory countermeasures.

The United States currently has nuclear warheads deployed in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under the NATO nuclear weapons sharing agreement.

Image

Recall

Last week, Admiral Rob Bauer, a senior NATO military official, said that civilians should prepare for an all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years, which will require dramatic changes in their lives.

26.03.23, 17:34 • 404210 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

Contact us about advertising