Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to pretend that he can talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and in the future he will believe that he can talk about the Baltics without the Baltics. Kovalenko wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Putin continues to pretend that he can talk about Ukraine without Ukraine. Similarly, one day he will believe that he can talk about the Baltics without the Baltics – this is a way of thinking. But Russia has long been a country of limited subjectivity, completely dependent on selling energy resources to the Global South, on weapons and ammunition from the DPRK, foreign technologies, and schemes to circumvent sanctions. Such countries are certainly not on par with either the US or China, and they certainly do not decide anything in the post-Soviet space, in Europe, in the Caucasus, or in the Middle East. - Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that Putin's desire to create a world in which Europe resolves regional issues not only with the US but also with Russia is pathetic in its logic.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin presented the administration of President Donald Trump with a ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, which provides for significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stated that "we are ready, together with President Trump, together with all partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace," and "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine," "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," while also indicating that "Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace."

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "misunderstood" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.