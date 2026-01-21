Putin constantly talks about Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin constantly talks about Ukraine, UNN reports.

I know Putin well, I've talked to him a lot about Ukraine. It's literally the apple of his eye, he constantly talks about Ukraine. He wouldn't have attacked Ukraine if the administration had been different... I've been working for a year to resolve the war in Ukraine. Putin called me, we talked about Armenia, Azerbaijan and he said: "I don't believe you managed to settle this conflict. I worked for 10 years, and you did it literally in a day" - Trump said.

US President Donald Trump said that Europe is not moving in the right direction.