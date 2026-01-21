$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10703 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 18234 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 14637 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 17723 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 36743 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 55969 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48329 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 79677 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41139 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
Exclusive
Putin constantly talks about Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin constantly talks about Ukraine and considers it "the apple of his eye." Trump also claims that Putin would not have attacked Ukraine under a different administration.

Putin constantly talks about Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin constantly talks about Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

I know Putin well, I've talked to him a lot about Ukraine. It's literally the apple of his eye, he constantly talks about Ukraine. He wouldn't have attacked Ukraine if the administration had been different... I've been working for a year to resolve the war in Ukraine. Putin called me, we talked about Armenia, Azerbaijan and he said: "I don't believe you managed to settle this conflict. I worked for 10 years, and you did it literally in a day"

- Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Europe is not moving in the right direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

